MARION: Entered into rest on (Sunday) July 11, 2021 at age 88.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Velma in 2014; sister: Joyce Haag.

Survived by his loving children: Catherine Austin, Karen (Mark) Taft and Kevin Emery; grandchildren: Eric and Timothy Austin and Wesley Albrecht; great granddaughter: Mika Johnson; brother: Gerald (Ella Mae) Emery; many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on (Friday) July 23, 2021 at 10am at the Williamson First Baptist Church: 4212 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Burial to follow in Furnaceville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com