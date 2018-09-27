Connect with us

Obituaries

Emmel, Donald F.

WayneTimes.com

Published

1 hour ago

on

LYONS: Age 88, of Spencer St., passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at home after a brief illness under HOSPICE care. Don was born December 22, 1929 in Rochester, a son to the late Arthur and Helen James Emmel.  He enjoyed fishing and hunting.  He was employed at Parker-Hannifin, JL Hammett, was a bus driver for Lyons Central School and retired from Wayne County Buildings and Grounds through-out the years. Predeceased by 2 sons, John and Edward Emmel and his dog, Missy. He is survived by his wife Marylouise “Polly” of 69 years; 3 children, Jake (Cathy) of Lyons, Thomas (Charlene) of Lyons and Marylou (Ron) Fernaays of Lyons; 9 grandchildren, Jake, Jeff, Julie, Michael, Zak, Morgon, Jessica, Jennifer and Kimberly; several great-grandchildren; and nephew, Frank Hollenbeck of FL. Family and friends may call Sunday (Sept. 30) from 2 to 4 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. Other services will be private. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in your area in Don’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest News

Reader Poll

Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?

Live Local Radar

In This Corner…

Column: Hair

by Ron Holdraker

Speaking Sports

Advertisement