November 7th 2023, Tuesday
Emmel, Marylouise "Polly" 

November 7, 2023

LYONS: Marylouise “Polly” Emmel, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Ontario Center Nursing Home in Hopewell Center

Friends may call on Saturday, November 11 from 10am to Noon at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, New York 14489.  Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. 

Polly was born in Culpepper VA, on March 14, 1935, the daughter of the late Morris and Marylou Pritchett Thomas. Marylouise was the youngest of fourteen children. With her husband Donald, she raised five children. For many years, she was a nurse at Barber Hospital. She retired from the Wayne County Nursing Home. While living in Virginia for a short time, she was a nanny. Polly was also a classroom Grandma at Lyons Elementary School.  

Mrs. Emmel is survived by two sons Jake (Cathy) and Thomas (Charlene) Emmel; a daughter Marylou Emmel; nine grandchildren Jake, Jeff, Julie, Zak, Morgan, Jessica, Jennifer, Kimberly and Michael; many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; a brother Maurice Thomas; a special nephew Frank Hollenbeck; many nieces, nephews and cousins.  She was predeceased by her husband Donald F. in 2018; two sons John and Edward Emmel.

keysorfuneral homes.com

