Engels, Amelia

LYONS: Age 97, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. She was born April 26, 1921 to parents Harry and Fanny Lazier in Alloway, a hamlet in Lyons, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Engels and her nine siblings. She is survived by her children John (Peggy) of Sheridan, Wyoming, Sally Martin (Robert) of Victor, NY, and Brian (Sheila) of Lyons, NY; grandchildren Renee Clay (Daniel), Adam (Heather) and Melissa Levo (Brian); great grandchildren Kellen and Drake Clay. Amelia was a life-long member of the Lyons Presbyterian Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and usher over many years. She was recognized as the 2001 Woman of Faith by the Geneva Presbytery. Amelia also was a life-long resident of Alloway. She has resided at Wayne County Nursing Home for the last eight months. As a child she attended the Alloway District #10 School until its closure, then attended and graduated from the Lyons Union School. She married Walter in 1941. She was his devoted work partner in all his endeavors. She joined him in running the Alloway Red and White Store. She and Walter’s sister Marion ran the store while Walt and his brother were in the service during WWII. After the store was sold in 1955, she helped him with his radio and television business. In the 1960’s and 70’s they again purchased and ran the Alloway store together. After Walter’s retirement, Amelia worked at the Newark Developmental Center until she retired in 1980s. Amelia was known for her sense of humor and looking for ways to help others. She had great pride in being a resident of the small community of Alloway and maintained the tradition of holding an annual Alloway picnic. She will be remembered as the unofficial “Mayor of Alloway”. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the family’s convenience. Donations may be made in Amelia’s memory to Lyons Presbyterian Church Organ Fund or the Lyons Fire Department. Arrangements are with Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons, NY. keysorfuneralhomes.com