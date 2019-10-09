Obituaries
Engert, Brenda J.
MACEDON: After her battle with cancer, Brenda passed away on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ruth Wilson. Brenda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Floyd Engert; daughters, Tina (Krapong) Engert and Laura Engert; granddaughters, Velipone and Kono Vanphila; brothers, David Wilson and Raymond Wilson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Contributions in Brenda’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
