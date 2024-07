WALWORTH/VICTOR: Bob passed away suddenly on July 1, 2024 at age 69. He was predeceased by his wife, Brenda.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Tina (Krapong) Engert and Laura (Timothy) Engert; granddaughters, Velipone (Kyle) and Kono Vanphila; siblings, John (Molly) Engert and Susan (Earl) Lincoln; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family and friends may gather from 11AM – 1PM on Sunday (July 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where Bob’s memorial service will be held at 1 PM.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Bob’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.