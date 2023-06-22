English, Elizabeth “Beth” F. 

EAST WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on June 20, 2023 at age 85.

Predeceased by her husband, Lyle.

Beth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a special “GG.” She enjoyed gardening, camping, shopping, walking, having root beer floats and watching movies and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.

Survived by her daughter: Julie Mohanlall and son: Joseph (Joan) English; grandchildren: Andrew (Ashtyn) Mohanlall, Elizabeth (Joe) Hooley and Christopher (Angel) English; great grandchildren: Reagan, Andrew and Lydia; sister: Beverly Harter; brother: John (Donna) Sahm; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held on (Saturday) July 8, 2023 at 11am at the First Reformed Church of Sodus. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Beth can be made to the First Reformed Church of Sodus or Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com