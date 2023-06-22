English, Elizabeth “Beth” F. 

EAST WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on June 20, 2023 at age 85.
Predeceased by her husband, Lyle.
Beth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a special “GG.” She enjoyed gardening, camping, shopping, walking, having root beer floats and watching movies and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
Survived by her daughter: Julie Mohanlall and son: Joseph (Joan) English; grandchildren: Andrew (Ashtyn) Mohanlall, Elizabeth (Joe) Hooley and Christopher (Angel) English; great grandchildren: Reagan, Andrew and Lydia; sister: Beverly Harter; brother: John (Donna) Sahm; many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Beth’s life will be held on (Saturday) July 8, 2023 at 11am at the First Reformed Church of Sodus. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Beth can be made to the First Reformed Church of Sodus or Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
EAST WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on June 20, 2023 at age 85. Predeceased by her husband, Lyle. Beth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a special “GG.” She enjoyed gardening, camping, shopping, walking, having root beer floats and watching movies and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Survived by her […]
WILLIAMSON/PALMYRA: Passed away on June 14, 2023 at age 92. Bill was predeceased by his parents: Isaac Sr. and Mary Mables; brothers: Isaac, Jr. and Cornelius “Neil” Mables;” sister: Madelyn Cambier; son: Thomas Mables; daughter: Patti DeWolf and son in law: Dan DeWolf; mother and father in law: Emily and Howard Cooley. Survived by his […]