English, Maveret L. (VerHow)

SODUS/WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away on September 25, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital after suffering a stroke. Maveret was predeceased by her parents, Beulah (DeHond) and Kenneth VerHow; her husband of 51 years, Thomas English; and her siblings, Ann, Norine, Linda and Barry. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Daniel) Youngman of Wolcott; grandchildren, Eryn and Drew Youngman of Wolcott; siblings, Winston (Mary) VerHow of Montana, Jocelyn Fairall of Ohio, Marleigh Wood of Watkins Glen; sister & brother- in-law, Dean and Katherine Barto of Arizona; very special friend , Mary Garder; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Maveret passed on her wedding anniversary to Thomas. She was the youngest of 8 children that grew up in Williamson, where she graduated high school in 1964. The majority of her life was spent on School Street in Sodus Center and her last 5 years she resided with her daughter in Wolcott. She really enjoyed country music, Nascar, her grandchildren and a piping hot cup of black coffee.

Friends and family are invited 1pm-3pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590 for a celebratory luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victory Junction, A Nascar Charity, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or at www.victoryjunction.org. Interment will be at Baptist Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.