September 28th 2021, Tuesday
English, Maveret L. (VerHow)

by WayneTimes.com
September 28, 2021

SODUS/WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away on September 25, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital after suffering a stroke. Maveret was predeceased by her parents, Beulah (DeHond) and Kenneth VerHow; her husband of 51 years, Thomas English; and her siblings, Ann, Norine, Linda and Barry. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Daniel) Youngman of Wolcott; grandchildren, Eryn and Drew Youngman of Wolcott; siblings, Winston (Mary) VerHow of Montana, Jocelyn Fairall of Ohio, Marleigh Wood of Watkins Glen; sister & brother- in-law, Dean and Katherine Barto of Arizona; very special friend , Mary Garder; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 

Maveret passed on her wedding anniversary to Thomas. She was the youngest of 8 children that grew up in Williamson, where she graduated high school in 1964. The majority of her life was spent on School Street in Sodus Center and her last 5 years she resided with her daughter in Wolcott. She really enjoyed country music, Nascar, her grandchildren and a piping hot cup of black coffee. 

Friends and family are invited 1pm-3pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590 for a celebratory luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victory Junction, A Nascar Charity, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or at www.victoryjunction.org. Interment will be at Baptist Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

English, Maveret L. (VerHow)

