COLORADO: Formerly of Walworth, Alfred (Fred) Enisz entered in eternal rest on June 3, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1949 in Judenburg, Austria. He grew up in Walworth, New York. Fred and his parents moved to Colorado in the 80’s. Fred worked as an insurance agent for Prudential for a good portion of his career. During his retirement he enjoyed working in his shop repairing fishing reels and spending time canoeing, fishing, and snow skiing. He is predeceased by his Mother, Maria and his Father, Fredrick Enisz. Fred is survived by his only relative Reinhold Wirth (cousin) of Sandia Park, New Mexico