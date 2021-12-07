Ensman, Harold

WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021 at age 96.

Predeceased by his parents: Walter and Bessie Ensman; brother: Walter Ensman and grandson: Nicholas Charles Johnson.

Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruth (Alexander) Ensman, his children: Karen (Rich) Seyfried, Donald Ensman, and Joyce (Bruce) Bliek; grandchildren: Greg (Amanda) Johnson, Kasey (Ryan) Rovito, and Holly Bliek; great grandchildren: Blake and Bryce Johnson and Alice Rovito; several nieces and nephews.

Harold was a WWII Navy Veteran, served on the HMS Rodney as a Signalman. He was a member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394 and Pultneyville Masonic Lodge #159 F. & A.M., retiree from Kodak after 35 years, one of five who started the Williamson/Sodus Flying Club, Boy Scout Leader, one of the first Medics for the newly formed Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service, member of the National Ski Patrol for Brantling then Bristol Mountain for 40 plus years. He joined the Pultneyville Fire Company at age 60 and assisted on the water rescue boat. Harold was a fireman parade judge and a custodian for Voting Machines. He enjoyed sailing and being a recruiter for Apheresis. Harold was also a member, Elder, and Deacon at the Williamson Presbyterian Church.

No calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Harold’s life will be held on (Thursday) December 16, 2021 at 1pm at the Brick Church Fellowship: 4057 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Please note: Facial coverings are required. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Harold can be made to: Honor Flight Rochester and the Brick Church Fellowship.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com