MARION: Entered into rest on July 13, 2022 at the age of 86. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie; sons, Michael and Mark Erb; grandchildren, Korie, Katlin (Jon) Steckel, Erin (Chris) Scarlata; great-grandchildren, Emmett Steckel, Jonathan and Jules Scarlata; sisters, Marylou DeMinck, Beverly Deline; special friend, Paul Buyck; and several other friends.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com