Erb-Hornsby, Lisa Marguerite

NEWARK/FLA: Lisa Marguerite Erb-Hornsby passed away on 12/30/2022 in hospice care in Ocala, Florida, at the age of sixty-three.

Lisa was born on March 15, 1959 in Newark, NY to Robert and Alice Erb, Sr.

She attended Marion High School, class of 1977. Attended SUNY Empire State College with a degree in Psychology.

After retiring from Finger Lakes DDSO, as a house director, she moved to Dunnellon, FLA.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Hornsby Sr, Daughter-Emily (Jacob) Gray, Son-Craig (Jamie) Hornsby, Sisters- Dianne (Rex) Fulkerson, Suzanne Soggs, Brothers- Roberts Erb Jr.(Kathy), Thom Erb (Roxane), Cousin/Friend- Sandy Cunningham, Nieces/Nephews- Rob Soggs, Adam Erb, Talana Erb, Ryan Hardin, Dan Soggs, Scott Erb. Grandchildren- Elizabeth, Hailey, Hannah. Fur Kids- Libbey and Izzy.

She is predeceased by: Parents- Robert and Alice Erb, Sr., Brother- Brian Erb, Niece- Ashley Erb.

She was an animal lover. To take Harley motorcycle rides, Loved music. She was a member of a motorcycle club, the American Legion Auxiliary.

A celebration of her life will be held in April in Marion, NY. You can contact Dianne ladydi14505@yahoo.com, 352-441-1962, or, thomerb@mail.com for details.

Donations can be made to your local humane society.