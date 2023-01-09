Erb-Hornsby, Lisa Marguerite

NEWARK/FLA: Lisa Marguerite Erb-Hornsby passed away on 12/30/2022 in hospice care in Ocala, Florida, at the age of sixty-three.
Lisa was born on March 15, 1959 in Newark, NY to Robert and Alice Erb, Sr.
She attended Marion High School, class of 1977. Attended SUNY Empire State College with a degree in Psychology.
After retiring from Finger Lakes DDSO, as a house director, she moved to Dunnellon, FLA.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Hornsby Sr, Daughter-Emily (Jacob) Gray, Son-Craig (Jamie) Hornsby, Sisters- Dianne (Rex) Fulkerson, Suzanne Soggs, Brothers- Roberts Erb Jr.(Kathy), Thom Erb (Roxane), Cousin/Friend- Sandy Cunningham, Nieces/Nephews- Rob Soggs, Adam Erb, Talana Erb, Ryan Hardin, Dan Soggs, Scott Erb. Grandchildren- Elizabeth, Hailey, Hannah. Fur Kids- Libbey and Izzy.
She is predeceased by: Parents- Robert and Alice Erb, Sr., Brother- Brian Erb, Niece- Ashley Erb.
She was an animal lover. To take Harley motorcycle rides, Loved music. She was a member of a motorcycle club, the American Legion Auxiliary.
A celebration of her life will be held in April in Marion, NY. You can contact Dianne ladydi14505@yahoo.com, 352-441-1962, or, thomerb@mail.com for details.
Donations can be made to your local humane society.
WILLIAMSON/INVERNESS, FLORIDA: Was born on May 3, 1927 and Peacefully passed away on January 3, 2023. John was predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2016, and son John Kuhner. He is survived by his sister Carmella Markham; children Fran (Ken) Matthews, Danny (Patty) Kuhner ; Grandchildren Michael (Deb) Scoville, Shelly (Luke) Brothers, Jennifer (Jason) Howard , Kyle(Gracie) […]