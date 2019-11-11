Obituaries
Ertel, Marlene
MARION: Entered into rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Margaret and Maurice Bushman; brother, Joseph Smith; and sister, Florence Lawrence. Marlene is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Arthur Ertel Sr.; sons, Art Jr., Rick and Michael (Phyllis) Ertel; grandchildren Amber, Chad (Heather), Hollie Ertel and Christina (Joshua) Vega; great grandsons Camden Fischer, Josh and Aiden Vega. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Noyes, brother-in-law Michael Lawrence, several nieces, nephews and friends. Marlene enjoyed a Lifelong career in banking serving the community at the First National Bank of Marion, its transition to Central Trust and finally as M&T Bank where she retired. She was a member of Eastern Star #588 for almost 50 years and enjoyed spending time at their winter home in Florida. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandma, nana and friend. She will be remembered for her loving and forgiving spirit, her generosity and her quick wit. She loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday November 14, 4-7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held Friday at 11AM. Donations may be made to Eastern Star, Richards Chapter 588, 3792 Walworth Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
