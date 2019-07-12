Eskild, Margaret M. (Moser)

PALMYRA: Formerly of Palmyra, NY died peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Ellis Little, sister and brother-in-law Edith and Jack Kergan, infant sisters Dorthy and Julia, brother Paul and niece Gail (Moser) Eisenhardt and husband, Theodore “Ted”.Born Feb. 13, 1929. Raised by parents, John William Moser and Helen May (Remaley) Moser, she attended Phillipsburgh High School (NJ) and upon graduation with honors in 1947, Margaret joined the legal staff of New Jersey State Senator Wayne Dumont law office. During a blind date in 1952 she met her beloved husband Theodore Eskild and they were married on March 25, 1953. 61 years and a day later Ted passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing home. Taking a new position with Garlock Packing Corporation in Palmyra NY, Ted and Margaret relocated and spent the rest of her life working in the law offices of Henry Nesbitt and Paul T. Rubery. She was an active member of the Western Presbyterian Church, a number of civic groups which included Kings Daughters (Secretary), Girl Scout leader, and various Pal-Mac Central School class/home room mom positions for her children. All during her life she served the community and provided baked goods and other goodies for bake sales, pot-luck dinners and who could forget the annual Thanksgiving and New Years Eve parties at the Vienna St. house. Church activities included Sunday school teacher for kindergarten, acting elder, flower chairperson, wedding coordinator for 20+ years, usher, various committee positions and Woman’s Association member for years. As a member of the Kings Daughters Organization she served over 20 years with 15 years of service as the group’s secretary. She put her sewing skills to use as the seamstress for the C.A. Palmer Fife and Drum Corp making and altering their marching uniforms. She also led a group of band mom’s that did alterations to the new uniforms for the newly formed Pal-Mac High School Marching Band. She is survived by daughter Amy Lynn, son-in-law Dr. Joseph Nardo and grand-daughter Sarah of Abingdon MD, sons Theodore E. (Tad), and Kirk of Ontario NY. Visiting hours are from 4-7pm on Fri. July 19th at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc, 123 W. Main St., Palmyra, NY. A memorial service will be held on Sat. July 20th, 2019 at the Western Presbyterian Church on Main St. in Palmyra starting at 11:00am with a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Please consider memorials to Western Presbyterian Church, 101, E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522.