Obituaries
Esley, Roger
SODUS: Passed away Sept.5th in his daughters home after a short illness. He is survived by his son Patrick (Mary), daughter Tammy (Fred) Boglione: grandchildren Krystin (Joe) Lazzara, Robyn (Matt) Crane, and Taylor Triou: great grandchildren Brayden, Joey and Brooklyn, and special friend and caretaker, Anita. A Memorial service will be held Oct. 19th at 11:00 A.M. for both Betsy (passed Dec.31st,2018) and Roger Esley at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd. Ontario NY
Latest News
Historic Palmyra Hosts Annual Cemetery Walk
Join Historic Palmyra as the Palmyra Village Cemetery comes to life on October 12th. This amazing journey into the land...
St. John’s Catholic School hosts reunion
St. John’s Catholic School reunion was held in Clyde, on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Latin Mass, at the 150...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Tuesday, September 24 Wayne 3, Mynderse 0 W (7-1): Matt Gentile 1 goal, 1...
Recent Obituaries
Tellier, Edwin Elliott
LYONS: Edwin Elliott Tellier, 75, died on September 20, 2019. He was welcomed to heaven by his parents Ralph C....
Esley, Roger
SODUS: Passed away Sept.5th in his daughters home after a short illness. He is survived by his son Patrick (Mary),...
Yeo, Ann L.
MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 with her husband by her side at the age of 89....