Esley, Roger

SODUS: Passed away Sept.5th in his daughters home after a short illness. He is survived by his son Patrick (Mary), daughter Tammy (Fred) Boglione: grandchildren Krystin (Joe) Lazzara, Robyn (Matt) Crane, and Taylor Triou: great grandchildren Brayden, Joey and Brooklyn, and special friend and caretaker, Anita. A Memorial service will be held Oct. 19th at 11:00 A.M. for both Betsy (passed Dec.31st,2018) and Roger Esley at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd. Ontario NY