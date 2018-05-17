Esley, Shirley Jean

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2018. Predeceased by her parents Warren and Mildred Collison; husband Elliott J. Esley and brother-in-law Elywin Esley. Survived by her children, Craig (Kathy) Esley, Kim (Tom) Kramer; grandchildren, Kyle Esley, Amber (Kyle) Dellaporta, Lindsay (Craig) Wiegand, Lauren (Mike) Finnity, Rebecca (Claudio) Crisostomo and Fred Allman; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Esley; nieces, nephews and cousins; her best friend of 66 years Ginny Faro; Bea “Sis” Schroeder, Michael Heveron; and many other dear friends and relatives. Shirley enjoyed spending time at her cottage in Star Lake. She loved swimming, crossword puzzles, playing the accordion, chatting on the telephone with her friends, and was a pro at playing horseshoes. Shirley will be remembered for her love of music, her wonderful sense of humor and for being the proud matriarch of her family. Family and friends are asked to join in a celebration of her life which will be held at the Ontario Country Club, 2101 Country Club Lane, Ontario, NY 14519, on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 4- 7 PM. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario and Lifetime Care Hospice. In her memory, donations can be given to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.