Obituaries
Evangelist, Frances Harriet Santo
LYONS: Age 99, died peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons. A life-long resident of Lyons, Frances was born April 23, 1920, to Boneventura Emilio Santo and Rose M. Cosetello. She attended Lyons schools. On November 9, 1940, Frances married Albert William “Chester” Evangelist. Along with raising their two children, Fran worked at Parker Hannifin Corp. (formerly Kenmore Machine Products, Inc.) and was a member of the company’s Old Timers Club there. She retired after 26 years of service. Frances enjoyed playing golf, crocheting, knitting, working jig saw puzzles, tending her flowers and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Frances is survived by her children, Richard “Ernie” (Andrea) Evangelist of Lyons; Sharon (William) Hall of Deland, Florida; five grandchildren: Cathy Hall Mulay, Jerrod Evangelist, Joel Evangelist, David (Crystal) Hall and Dr. Makenzi (Jason Hughes) Evangelist; 6 great grandchildren, five nieces, eight nephews, a special cousin Anna Scott Tricarico, and a number of relatives and friends. Frances was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband Albert (1993), and her brother Willard Santo (1991). There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent in Frances’s name to St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley Street, Lyons, New York, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com
