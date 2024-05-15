Evangelist, Richard Albert (Ernie)

LYONS: Richard Albert Evangelist, more commonly known as Ernie, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2024 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York, where his daughter Makenzi Evangelist is an oncologist at New York Oncology and Hematology (NYOH). Born and raised in Lyons, Ernie graduated from Lyons Central School in 1961, and Rochester Business School in 1962. While serving in the U. S. Army (1963 to 1966), Ernie worked as an M. P. at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany. Following his discharge, Ernie tried several unfulfilling jobs until he began his career in insurance sales. Starting at Prudential Insurance Co. as a debit agent, Ernie ended his career as the owner of David D. Bradley, insurance agency with offices in Lyons, Newark, Sodus, Red Creek, Wolcott, Ontario, Seneca Falls, Syracuse, and Baldwinsville. By the time Ernie sold the business in 2004, he had merged many of 17 agencies he purchased.

A man of contradictions, Ernie was a hard worker in his 40-year career as a successful insurance agent, but he was also a great lover of napping and doing absolutely nothing. Through his business and political connections, membership in the Lyons Elk Lodge #869, the Lyons VFW, and the “Clown Club Coffee Crew,” Ernie gained a group of loyal friends who supported him and his family to the end. Even though he loved his friends deeply, he would never dream of sharing his feelings with them. Oddly enough, he had no problem telling his rescued basset hounds that he loved them to bits and gave them unconditional love, way too many treats, and a life that totally revolved around them.

While his days of golfing, dancing and even walking any distance had ended because of ankle issues, Ernie found joy in remembering the unique personalities of the family dogs that passed before him (Max, Camden, Molly, Deesha, Darby, Dugan and “the baby” Daisy) and enjoying the antics of his last basset Charlie Boeheim/Manson and Granddog Charlie Brown Hughes. In his final days, videos of the dogs howling or rough housing brought a smile to his face, when little else did.

Ernie is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Andrea Tyler Evangelist (Andi), and their three children, Jerrod Evangelist of Lyons, Joel (Rebekka) Evangelist of O’Fallon, Missouri and Makenzi (Jason Hughes) Evangelist of Delmar, New York; his three grandchildren Brandon Evangelist, Jerrod Evangelist, Jr. and Lucille Hughes; and his sister Sharon (William) Hall of Deland, Florida, niece Cathy Mulay, nephew David (Crystal) Hall and several dear cousins.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Evangelist, parents-in-law Robert and Kathleen Tyler; and sister-in-law Judy Tyler.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Ernie’s family would like to thank Dr. Madhavi Kambam and Dr. Todd Doyle along with the staff at New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH), and Dr. Edward Lee and staff at Albany Medical Center for the excellent care Ernie received and the immense compassion shown to his family.

Donations in Ernie’s memory may be directed to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation at www.nyohfoundation.org/donate or 449 Route 146 Suite 101, Clifton Park NY 12065; or to the Wayne County Humane Society at 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.