August 24th 2021, Tuesday
Evankovich, Michael Anthony

by WayneTimes.com
August 23, 2021

Gaston, SC.: Michael Anthony Evankovich, 72, went to be with our lord on August 16 2021 He was born in Strong, PA on June 22 1949. He raised his family in Sodus Point, NY and retired in Gaston, SC. The son of the late John & Gertrude Evankovich. Brother Donnie(Beverly) Evankovich. Grandson Barnard Evankovich. He is preceded by his loving wife Doris of 51 years. Devoted Son Keith & daughter Amy Evankovich. Loving granddaughter Lilly Evankovich. Brothers John Paul (Susan) & Robbie. Sisters Joanne, Diane and MaryEllen. Many nieces & nephews. Michael served honorably in the navy. He was a mix technician at Xerox in Webster, NY and retired after 39 years. He worked hard to provide a wonderful life for his family. Michael enjoyed cooking for his family and making sausage. He had a passion for fishing also. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and brother and was completely committed to loving and caring for his family. A graveside service with take place at Fort Jackson, SC at a later date to announced.

