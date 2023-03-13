Evans, Peter K. 

WILLIAMSON: Peter K. Evans of Williamson, NY passed away March 11, 2023 after battling lymphoma.

Born August 7, 1942, Peter grew up on fruit farms in the mid-Hudson Valley and always considered that area home. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in chemical engineering, and then served in the US Army commanding a tank company in Korea. In 1968 Peter moved to Rochester, NY to work in film processing at Eastman Kodak, and married Sue-Jane Kerbin Evans in 1970. In 1979 they moved east to Pultneyville with their children Ben and Emily where Peter became a dedicated member of his community. Upon his retirement from Kodak, he delighted in spending time with children as a school bus driver. As a lifelong armchair historian and lover of local history, Peter enjoyed a second career as Wayne County Historian, and was awarded the Landmark Society’s 2011 Paul Malo Award for Community Preservation Advocacy in recognition of his efforts.

Peter is survived by his wife, Sue-Jane, son Ben Evans (Kim), daughter Emily Terry (Carter) and four cherished grandchildren. His extended family includes his sister Pamela Sundell, sister-in-law Priscilla Price (Steve), brother-in-law Jim Kerbin (Carol), and much loved nieces and nephews.

Peter is held in the memories of his family and friends, and his family will gather this summer to celebrate his life. His grandchildren (Charlotte, Toby, Alice, and Eleanor) will miss his willingness to make unsanctioned stops for treats and will enthusiastically raise an ice cream cone in his memory. Peter’s willingness to get lost, talent for stumbling upon interesting adventures, and uncanny ability to find his way home will hold him in good stead whatever comes.

In remembrance of Peter Evans, please consider sharing in his enthusiasm for local history by attending a Wayne County Bicentennial event. (https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/246/Wayne-County-Bicentennial) Donations may be made in Peter’s name to the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society or Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association.

