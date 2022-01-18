Evans, Suzanne R. (Winder)

SODUS: Suzanne R. Evans, age 52, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2022.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Suzanne was born on September 8, 1969 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Winder. She was married for 32 years to the love of her life, Daniel Evans Sr. Suzanne was employed as a House Keeper by various local businesses. She enjoyed collecting dolls, sewing and horses. But most important to Suzanne was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Daniel Evans; Children, Daniel Jr. (Destiney) of Clyde, Christina (Corey) of Rochester, Alisha (Chelsea) of Lyons, Brett of Sodus, Faith (Odis) of Lyons, Geoffrey of Sodus, and many more that Suzanne cared for and called her own; Siblings, Rusty (Mary Lou) of Penfield, Paulie (Joan) of Lyons, Edward (Laurie) of Sodus Point, David of Sodus Point, and Paula (Cory) of Wolcott; Grandchildren, Donavon, Mercedes, Jamarion, Josiah, Monica, Carter, Killian, Veada, Xzander., Ocean, Keegan, Aubree, Cecelia, and Nevaeh; many nieces and nephews Best friends, Rosemary, Barber and Mina; her Cockatoo, Galaxy.

Suzanne is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Ruth Winder, and sister, Lori Winder.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs