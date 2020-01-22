Obituaries
Everdyke, Clifford
MACEDON/VICTOR: Entered into rest on January 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Gary (Michelle), Barbara (Kevin) Miller, David (Gay); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Cliff was the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Macedon for 25 years. There will be no prior calling hours, Services will be at the convenience of the Family. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Clifford. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
