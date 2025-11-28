What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Everdyke, Gordon L.

November 28, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 NORTH CAROLINA/MACEDON: Born Feb 24, 1929 in Marion NY joined his beloved wife Joyce into rest on Nov 19, 2025 in Southern Pines, NC.

Gordon lived until his retirement in Macedon NY then moved to Florida then later to North Carolina where he resided with his daughter Elaine and son -in - law Gary Morrison.

He worked for many years as a service manager for McLouth Chevrolet and Hoseleton’s eventually retiring from the Town of Farmington. 

He enjoyed woodworking, reading and family time.

A Navy veteran serving in the Korean War serving on the USS Rich and USS VanValkenburgh

He dedicated his life to his family.  He married Joyce Norris in 1952 soon welcoming their 3 daughters.  He is predeceased by his loving wife Joyce,  brothers Clifford, Norman, Alen, and sister Arloa. 

He is survived by daughters Janet DiNicola, Elaine (Gary) Morrison, Karen (Doug) Knapp grandchildren Craig (Lauren) Morrison, Chad Morrison, Sara (Chris) Bowron, Jen (Jon) Hunter,  Zachary DiNicola.  Great grandchildren Victoria Bowron, Mady Frey, Reed Morrison, Morgan Hunter, Eliza Frey, Andrew Morrison. Siblings Laura, Leo, Loren, Mick.

A private funeral service was held for family in North Carolina with a service pending in New York for friends and family. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Health Hospice in  West End North Carolina.

