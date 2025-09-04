Everett, Belinda V.

WOLCOTT: Belinda V. Everett, 66, of Wolcott passed away April 14, 2025. She was born in Lyons, to the late John H. Everett and Marian Metott. She was in the United States Navy from 1980 to 1983. Her military duty was Pharmacy Technician. After a Honorable discharge, she lived with her mother.

She is survived by her siblings, Dawn (Mick) Michelsen, Jonathan (Pamela) Evertett, Jacky (Jim) DeYoung; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 1:00pm at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Follow the graveside service a Celebration of Life will be held a Marshall Park, 5th Road in North Rose.