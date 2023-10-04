Everett, Harlow

WOLCOTT: Harlow Everett, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at his family homestead with his loving and supporting wife, daughter and his 4 legged friends, Jack and Bugger, by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Wolcott.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial Service Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 2 PM at the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street. A Masonic service and military honors will precede the memorial service. Burial will be on Monday, October 16 at 11 AM in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Harlow was born December 31, 1939 in Wolcott, at the family homestead, the son of the late Leon T. and Edna (Bennett) Everett. He graduated from Wolcott Leavenworth Central School in 1959. Harlow was a licensed barber until entering the US Army in 1963 where he was a medic. He served in the US Army until 1965 earning the rank of PFC.

When he was honorably discharged, Harlow continued barbering and worked with his brother FOR Davy **(they didn’t own the Co.) Tree Experts, removing trees and doing restoration. He worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for 30 years continuing with tree removal and a wing man on the snowplows.

Harlow was a NYS Hunter Safety instructor for 31 years and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was 52 year member of the North Rose Wolcott Masonic Lodge #1187. He was District Deputy from 1979-1980. In 1979 he walked 110 miles from Wolcott to Utica in support of the Masonic Home Building Fund.

Harlow’s love of flowers and all plant life were evident in his large rose garden and the many trees he planted. Over the years, he did many chainsaw carvings and enjoyed working with wood. He loved to be outdoors where he could appreciate all that nature had to offer. In previous years he enjoyed snowshoeing, cross country skiing, canoe racing, fishing, hunting, target/trap shooting, weight lifting and backwoods camping.

Harlow had many talents. He was an excellent cook, and looked forward to doing jigsaw puzzles, listening to old music, collecting and researching old coins and reminiscing about “the good ole days” over coffee with his friends at fosters.

Harlow is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene (Winter), their daughter Lisa (John) Everett-Cool; a sister Edith Hutchings; sister-in-law Sherri Winter; brother-in-law Christopher Winter; several nieces, nephews, good friends and his two fur babies, Jack and Bugger.

He is preceded by his sisters Anna (Bob) Bush and Lena (Vern) DeMay; brothers Bill, Earl (Rhonda), Arthur, Revelle (Nona), Raymond (Betty), Ralph (Betty), Bob (Shirley) Everett; a brother-in-law, Glen Hutchings.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial contributions to one of the following; The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489; Masonic Brotherhood Foundation, N. Rose / Wolcott Lodge #1187, 6052 Lake Ave., Wolcott, NY 14590; Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, NY 14590; or a charity of one’s choice.