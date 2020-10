PALMYRA: James died on September 16, 2020 at age 60. He was born in Canandaigua, NY to Ralph and Margurite Everett. James was also predeceased by his wife, Susan. Survived by his son, James Everett II; daughter, Tracy Mickle; many loving grandchildren; 2 brothers and his sister. James loved to go fishing and to work on cars. Above all, he loved his children and grandchildren. All services are private. To leave James’ family an online condolence, please visit his tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.