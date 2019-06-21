Ewing, Dorothy Margarette

BOYNTON BEACH FLORIDA: November 1, 1941 – June 19, 2019. Dorothy M. Ewing (Robinson) age 77 Entered into rest surrounded by family on June 19th 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home, Boynton Beach Florida. Predeceased by her husband Henry Ewing. Survived by beloved children Steven Fetterly, Lisa (Andrew) Minchak, Laurie (Richard) Savory Grandchildren Steven Fetterly, Bryan Fetterly, Jason (Crystal) Fetterly, Amanda Fetterly, Jay Fetterly, Gregory (Daniella) Minchak and Margaret (Jacobus) LeRoux, many great grandchildren, her devoted brother Howard (Becky) Robinson, many nieces and nephews and life-long friend Donna Glena. Dorothy was retired from the Fairport Baptist Home where she was a nursing assistant for many years. She had a love of cooking, sewing and gardening and always shared her garden with family and friends. Memorial service to be held 10 AM August 12th at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford NY. Donations to Lollypop Farm, The Humane Society of Greater Rochester, requested in lieu of flowers.