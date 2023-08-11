Powered by Dark Sky
Eygnor, Dale

August 11, 2023

WOLCOTT: Dale Eygnor, 61 of Wolcott, NY passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Wednesday August 9, 2023 with family by his side after struggling with a stroke.  Dale was the son of late Ronald Eygnor and Shirley Eygnor.  Dales greatest joy was riding his four-wheeler around the neighborhood and stopping to talk with them.  Dale milked cows on the family farm for many years.

Dale is survived by his sister, Tammy Eygnor, Brothers Gary(Tammy) Eygnor, Jay(Melissa) Eygnor, Many nieces and nephews, aunts Nancy Beedham, Judy(Len) Barnes, Mary Ann Sparnon, uncles Gary Penner and Paul(Nancy) Eygnor.           

Dale was pre-deceased by his brother Roger Eygnor, grandparents Glenn and Mildred Eygnor and June and Florence Penner.

Calling hours and funeral will be at Farnsworth and Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 N. Main Street, North Rose, New York calling hours on Wednesday August 16, 2023 from 7:00 to 9:00p.m. Funeral will be Thursday August 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials in his memory may be given to Huron Presbyterian Church address 6424 North Huron Road, Wolcott, NY 14590,

