Eygnor, Josephine Ann (JoAnn) 

WOLCOTT: Age 85, of East Port Bay Rd., passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 23) from 11 am to 1 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. JoAnn was born October 3, 1933 in the Town of Sterling. She retired from Norstar Bank in Wolcott as a bank teller. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in JoAnn’s memory. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; 3 daughters, Bonnie Sennett of Scotia, Sandra (Steve) Byrne of Brockport and Kelly Eygnor of Rose; 4 grandchildren, Shawn, Christina, Abigail and Callahan; and 2 sisters, Eleanor Lewis of Wolcott and Pat Bierer of Wolcott. keysorfuneralhomes.com