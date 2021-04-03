Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 3rd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Eygnor, Ronald

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2021

HURON: Ronald Eygnor passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at the age of 83 and will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by a son Roger Eygnor and his parents Glenn and Mildred Eygnor. Survived by his wife, Shirley of 62 years. His children Tammy Eygnor, Dale Eygnor, Gary Eygnor(Tammy) and Jay(Melissa) Eygnor. Grandchildren Larry Rodas, Norman Rodas, Tammy Smith, Debbie Rodas, Josh Eygnor, Timothy(TJ) Eygnor, Zackery Eygnor, Hannah Eygnor, Lauren Penders, Jenna Eygnor and Morgan Eygnor.Survived by 22 great grandchildren. Brothers Wayne Eygnor, Paul Eygnor and sister Mary Ann Sparnon. Brother-in-law, Gary Penner, sister – in laws Nancy Beedham and Judy Barnes and many nieces and nephews.

Most of all Ron enjoyed Sunday night dinner with his family. Ron took great pride in his farm of which he was very active for many years. Ron was involved many organizations as president, director or delegate: Wayne County Farm Bureau, Wayne County FSA and Agri-Mark Coop. He served 36 years on Town of Huron Boards. He is a member and elder of Huron Presbyterian Church, Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 and Moose Chapter #1404 Sanford Florida. For those wishing to make contributions in Ronalds name they may do so to the Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 N. Huron Road, Wolcott, NY 14590 . Calling hours are Saturday, April 10, from 11:00-2:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose,  with a memorial service at 2:00, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.co

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Eygnor, Ronald

HURON: Ronald Eygnor passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at the age of 83 and will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by a son Roger Eygnor and his parents Glenn and Mildred Eygnor. Survived by his wife, Shirley of 62 years. His children Tammy Eygnor, Dale Eygnor, Gary Eygnor(Tammy) and Jay(Melissa) Eygnor. Grandchildren […]

Read More
Fillmore, Mary E. Norton Fisher

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com ROSE: Entered into rest on March 31, 2021 at age 91, although she only admitted to being slightly over 21. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Lillian Brewer Norton; husbands: Roger J. Fisher and Harold W. Fillmore; sons: LaVerne Fillmore and Richard B. Fisher and sons in law: Frank […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square