Eygnor, Ronald

HURON: Ronald Eygnor passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at the age of 83 and will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by a son Roger Eygnor and his parents Glenn and Mildred Eygnor. Survived by his wife, Shirley of 62 years. His children Tammy Eygnor, Dale Eygnor, Gary Eygnor(Tammy) and Jay(Melissa) Eygnor. Grandchildren Larry Rodas, Norman Rodas, Tammy Smith, Debbie Rodas, Josh Eygnor, Timothy(TJ) Eygnor, Zackery Eygnor, Hannah Eygnor, Lauren Penders, Jenna Eygnor and Morgan Eygnor.Survived by 22 great grandchildren. Brothers Wayne Eygnor, Paul Eygnor and sister Mary Ann Sparnon. Brother-in-law, Gary Penner, sister – in laws Nancy Beedham and Judy Barnes and many nieces and nephews.

Most of all Ron enjoyed Sunday night dinner with his family. Ron took great pride in his farm of which he was very active for many years. Ron was involved many organizations as president, director or delegate: Wayne County Farm Bureau, Wayne County FSA and Agri-Mark Coop. He served 36 years on Town of Huron Boards. He is a member and elder of Huron Presbyterian Church, Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 and Moose Chapter #1404 Sanford Florida. For those wishing to make contributions in Ronalds name they may do so to the Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 N. Huron Road, Wolcott, NY 14590 . Calling hours are Saturday, April 10, from 11:00-2:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, with a memorial service at 2:00, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.co