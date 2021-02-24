Fabino, James A.

LYONS: James A. Fabino, 96 of Clyde Road, died on February 19, 2021, at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, N.Y. Interment will be in the South Lyons Cemetery on Saturday (February 27). A mass and celebration of life for James and his late wife, Josephine, will be held on May 8. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home (Activities Department), the Lyons Ambulance Service, the Lyons Community Center, or St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael’s) Catholic Church. James was born in Lyons, July 28, 1924, son of Raniero (Fabiani) Fabino and Grace (DeVito) Fabino. He served in the US Army during WWII as a Master Sergeant, returned home, and learned the masonry trade. In 1954, he began his career with the Lyons Central School District as head of maintenance and grounds for over 40 years. He was very involved with youth sports as he coached softball, baseball, and American Legion baseball. He was inducted to the Class of 2008 Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame because of his passion for youth sports, eye for perfection when it came to the appearance of the teams, and excellence of all sporting facilities. Jim began his political career in 1970 where he served as a politician for 40 plus years as a Trustee, Police Commissioner, Mayor, Town Supervisor, and County Supervisor. He served on boards and committees, too numerous to mention. Jim will be remembered as Mr. Lyons – a man who loved his town, village, county and the people. He dedicated his life to the school district and to the numerous projects/accomplishments he achieved as a proud politician. Grant writing became second nature to him as he continuously exercised fiscal restraint to insure that the village, town, and county remained in sound financial condition. James was a member of many organizations including the American Legion Post 227 where he was Post Commander & Treasurer, the V.F.W., the Wayne County Republicans and the Phelps Street Cemetery Crew. James was a member at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael’s) Catholic Church, and an honorary member of the NY State Troopers. He is survived by son, James (Patricia) of South Plainfield, N.J.; and daughter, Janine (Jeffrey) Daniels of Jamison, Penn.; grandsons Matthew and Brian Fabino and Justin Daniels. He is predeceased by his wife, Josephine (Cinelli). Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com