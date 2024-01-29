Facer-Gansz, Edna M. 

LYONS: Edna M. Facer Gansz passed peacefully on Saturday January 27, 2024 at her home.

Friends and Family may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 3, 2024 at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church and burial will be in the South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, and at her request, memorials in her name may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY 14489 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd, Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618

Edna was born in Lyons, on November 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Stell Gruschow. For many years, she was an O. R. Nurse at the Barber Hospital in Lyons. She followed her service at the hospital with twenty-two years as School Nurse Teacher at the Newark Central School. Edna was a licensed Registered Nurse for Seventy years. She was a devoted member of the First Lutheran Church in Lyons. Edna had been active in the Wayne County Historical Society, the Heritage Society and Wayne County 4-H.

In her retirement, she and her husband of 31 years, Mike Gansz, were able to realize their travel dreams of visiting all 50 States and all 6 Continents.

The family wishes to thank the loving support and dedication of the home health aides who have cared for her.

Edna is survived by a son Thomas (Mary Ann) Facer of Newark, 3 step daughters, Marjorie Ameele of Lyons, Sarah Gansz of Clearwater, FL and Jenifer (John) Albanese of Lyons, Four grandchildren, Carl (Natasha) Facer of Boston, MA, Meghan (Jim) Walters of Branchport, Martha (Ryan) Hilton of Canandaigua, Edward (Jenna) Facer of East Longmeadow, MA. Two step grandchildren Micheal Ameele and Brian Ameele. Six great grandchildren Wyatt and Colt Walters, Otto and Hattie Hilton, Maddie and Evrhett Facer; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Richard Facer and Myron ‘Mike” Gansz; a son Bruce Facer; a brother James Gruschow.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com