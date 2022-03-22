Fagner, Earl Frank

NEWARK: Earl F. Fagner, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Earl’s funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Newark Volunteer Fire Department - Deluge Hose, 150 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Earl was born the son of the late Frank and Mary (VanKoevering) Fagner on Thursday, April 30, 1931, in Lyons, NY. Earl spent his life living and serving the Newark community. After high school, Earl served his country by enlisting with the Army and was honorably discharged in February 1954. Earl joined the Deluge Hose Company of the Newark Fire Department in June of 1954; while working for the fire department, Earl served in several positions. He was a councilman, secretary for sixteen years, and past president, all with the Newark Fire Department. Earl retired as a paid employee of the Newark Fire Department. Earl was the past president of the Wayne County Fireman’s Association, Treasurer of the Wayne County Fire Police, and Treasurer of the Wayne County Fireman’s Association. He was a member of several organizations, including Newark Fire Police, life member of Western Fireman’s Association, New York State Fireman’s Association, New York State Fire Police, Newark Elks Lodge #1249, American Legion Post #286, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2883. Earl received numerous awards, including his 65 years of service pin from Newark Fire Department, Newark Fireman of the Year in 1995, past president, and Alfred Dayton award from Northern Central Volunteer Fireman’s Association in 1997 and 1998.

Earl will be remembered by his daughter, Sharon (Howard) Parkison; a son, Duane (Diane) Fagner; grandchildren Jeffrey (Erin Shephard) Parkison, Brian (Jennifer) Parkison, Elizabeth (Jason) Welch, Philip (Kari) Fagner, and Catherine (Michael) Bogan; great-grandchildren Brayden, Lucas, Nolan, Kaleb, Elijah, Averi, Aubree and McKenna. brother, Peter Fagner; special nephew, Kevin Perry; several other nieces and nephews.

Earl was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen Fagner in 2017; brothers Carl in 1985 and Richard in 2011; nieces Cindy Coffey and Denise Perry.

