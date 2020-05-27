NEWARK: Myrtle Fagner, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. Honoring Myrtle’s request a private graveside service will be held in Marion Cemetery. In memory of Myrtle, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, New York, 14432. Myrtle was born the daughter of the late Arthur and Regina (Bruinix) Johnson on Sunday, July 1, 1923, in Marion, NY. Myrtle was very social and enjoyed being around people; this is why she enjoyed her sales position at JC Penny for 20 years. She volunteered as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader when her kids were young. Myrtle enjoyed reading, dancing, walking, and writing poems. Her poems have been published in Readers Digest and AARP.

HAPPINESS IS:

To wake after a long night’s sleep and see the sun peek over the horizon.

To look out on a winter’s day and see the snow sparkle in the sunlight.

To settle in your chair at nite, knowing you did something useful.

To know someone benefited from your smile and friendly, “hello.”

To know you brought up your children to be productive citizens.

To have them call on the phone and say, “I love you, mom.”

To walk into church on Sunday morning and feel like you’ve come home.

To be welcomed by friendly people who care that you came.

To see someone less fortunate and say, “There, but for the Grace of God, go I.”

Happiness is a state of mind, and I am blessed to feel that way.

-Myrtle Fagner

Myrtle will be remembered by her sons David (Donna) Fagner and Lou “Robert” (Michele) Madison; sons-in-law, Gilbert (Zell) Ellis and Darryl Beech; grandchildren, Susan (Kevin) Sharp, Wendy (Mark Krause) Ellis, Jacqueline (Marco) Beech, Colin (Cassie) Madison and Joshua (Jaqueline) Madison, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful cousins. Myrtle was predeceased by her husband, Lester in 1995; daughters Nancy Ellis and Julie Beech; brother, Harold (Nathalie) Johnson; sister, Pauline (Alva) Gregor. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

