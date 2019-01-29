Falstick, Betty Jane

NEWARK: Betty Jane Falstick, died Monday (January 28, 2019) at her home, at the age of 96. Betty was born on June 20, 1922 in Westfield, New York, the daughter of the late Alice and George Dascomb. Betty was lifelong dedicated volunteer beginning with the Red Cross and the Wayne County Rural Ministry. Most of the time was devoted to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital serving as a volunteer, board president, employed as the Director of Volunteers and a six year tenure as the local representative to the Healthcare Association of New York State. Friends of the Newark Public Library benefited from her twelve years as board president and director of the monthly book reviews. Betty served on the House Tour Committee for the Newark Arcadia Historical Society, was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church and the Tuesday Club. She enjoyed golf, bowling, tennis being, her husbands executive secretary and daughters forever ballet mom. Betty is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Richard “Dick”, a brother and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter Kim Falstick and “adopted daughter” Maureen Bolton both of Ithaca and a nephew Robert Knieriem of York, Pa. Friends may call from 2-4 PM on Saturday (February 2nd ) in the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Private burial will be in Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Newark Public Library, 121 High Street or Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High Street or Lifetime Care, 800 West Miller Street all of Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com