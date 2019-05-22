Familo, Fredric J. “Rick”

NEWARK: Fredric J. Familo, 76, died on Friday (May 17, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital. Mr. Familo was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 13, 1943, the son of the late Frederic and Virginia Signorile Familo. In 1977, Rick moved to Newark, New York to own and operate Concord Ford Lincoln Mercury. Working in the car business was a great joy in his life. Rick was an avid golfer and was a member of the Wayne Hills Golf Club. He also was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge #1249. He loved and enjoyed time with his grand-kids. Rick is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda, two daughters Kathleen (Jim) Kellogg of Cicero and Susan Lathrop of Cape Coral, Florida, a son Joseph (Kelley) Familo of Liverpool, seven grandchildren and a brother Edward (Cheryl) Familo of Liverpool. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (June 22rd) from 5-8 PM at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road, Lyons, New York. Memorials in his name may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Newark Elks Lodge #1249, 233 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com