Obituaries
Familo, Fredric J. “Rick”
NEWARK: Fredric J. Familo, 76, died on Friday (May 17, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital. Mr. Familo was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 13, 1943, the son of the late Frederic and Virginia Signorile Familo. In 1977, Rick moved to Newark, New York to own and operate Concord Ford Lincoln Mercury. Working in the car business was a great joy in his life. Rick was an avid golfer and was a member of the Wayne Hills Golf Club. He also was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge #1249. He loved and enjoyed time with his grand-kids. Rick is survived by his wife of 37 years Linda, two daughters Kathleen (Jim) Kellogg of Cicero and Susan Lathrop of Cape Coral, Florida, a son Joseph (Kelley) Familo of Liverpool, seven grandchildren and a brother Edward (Cheryl) Familo of Liverpool. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday (June 22rd) from 5-8 PM at Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road, Lyons, New York. Memorials in his name may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Newark Elks Lodge #1249, 233 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Western Wayne Art Group Announces Spring Show Winners
The Western Wayne Art Group’s 46th Annual Judged Spring Show was on display at the Walworth Town Hall last week....
NY State Canal opens for 2019 Recreational Navigation season
Some locks to open late due to high waters The New York State Canal System began operations for the 2019...
This Week in High School Sports
Newark Wins the Dansville Lady Mustangs Invitational for the 2nd year in ro Newark won the Dansville Invitational for the...
Recent Obituaries
Hunt, Marjorie Farwell
WOLCOTT: Age 89, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She suffered for many years with...
Miller, Ruth L. “Agne”
WALWORTH: Passed away at her home on Tuesday, Mary 21, 2019 at the age of 97. Ruth was born on...
Miller, Linda
CANANDAIGUA/MARION: Entered into rest on May 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her parents, Earl and Neva...