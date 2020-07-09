Obituaries
Fanelli, Richard “Dick” T.
MARION: Entered into rest on March 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Samuel. Survived by loving children, Melanie (Mark) Fanelli-Conover and Christopher Fanelli; grandchildren, Zach and Abby Conover; brothers, David (Carol) Fanelli, Robert (Kathy) MacKenzie; sister, JoAnne Wallace; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 11:30AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505 followed by a Celebration of Life 12:30PM at the Marion Town Park, 4072 Park Ave. Marion, NY 14505. Due to Dick’s grandchildren meaning the world to him, we are asking in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to The Richard Fanelli Memorial Fund, c/o Reliant Bank, P.O. Box 40, Sodus, NY 14551 or dropped off at any Reliant branch. These donations will be for his grandchildren’s education. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of this email, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that...
Group to hold Voter Registration Drives at County Farmer’s Markets
The Citizens’ Response Network is sponsoring voter registration drives at several Wayne County Farmer’s Markets during July. Both voter registration...
FLCC, ESC sign cyber security transfer agreement
Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY Empire State College has announced a new agreement allowing guaranteed admission of FLCC graduates...
Recent Obituaries
Fanelli, Richard “Dick” T.
MARION: Entered into rest on March 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Samuel. Survived...
Finney, Joyce I. “Thedens” “Scott”
WALWORTH/FAIRPORT: Passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her parents, Norma...
Starr-Howell, Draven
PALMYRA: Draven Michael Starr-Howell, 20, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital after a heroic rescue at...