Fanelli, Richard “Dick” T. 

MARION: Entered into rest on March 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Samuel.  Survived by loving children, Melanie (Mark) Fanelli-Conover and Christopher Fanelli; grandchildren, Zach and Abby Conover; brothers, David (Carol) Fanelli, Robert (Kathy) MacKenzie; sister, JoAnne Wallace; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held 11:30AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505 followed by a Celebration of Life 12:30PM at the Marion Town Park, 4072 Park Ave. Marion, NY 14505. Due to Dick’s grandchildren meaning the world to him, we are asking in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to The Richard Fanelli Memorial Fund, c/o Reliant Bank, P.O. Box 40, Sodus, NY 14551 or dropped off at any Reliant branch.  These donations will be for his grandchildren’s education. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

