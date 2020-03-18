Fanelli, Richard “Dick” T. 

MARION: Entered into rest on March 16, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Samuel. Survived by loving children, Melanie (Mark) Fanelli-Conover and Christopher Fanelli; grandchildren, Zach and Abby Conover; brothers, David (Carol) Fanelli, Robert (Kathy) MacKenzie; sister, JoAnne Wallace; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 21 from 1-5pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY. 14505. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to Dick’s grandchildren meaning the world to him, we are asking in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to The Richard Fanelli Memorial Fund, c/o Reliant Bank, P.O. Box 40, Sodus, NY 14551 or dropped off at any Reliant branch. These donations will be for his grandchildren’s education. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com