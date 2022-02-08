Fannon, Carol Ann

PALMYRA:It is with great sadness that the family of Carol (Mack) Fannon shares the news of her death on February 2, 2022.

Carol was born in Penfield, NY on April 21, 1937

Carol’s passing allows her to once again be with Ronald, her husband and love of her life who passed away in 10/2021 and with her daughter Lauri Erdle who passed away in 12/2011. She is also predeceased by her parents, George and Ruth Mack, brother Donald, and sister Lois.

Carol is survived by her children, Brian (Maryellen) Fannon, Shawn Fannon and Michelle (Greg) Weiss; grandchildren, Matthew (Dr. Colby Zongol) Fannon, Thomas Fannon, Andrew Erdle, Ann Erdle, Kathrine (Benjamin) Mitchell, Gabrielle, Gary and Grace Weiss; her sister, Rosemary Corteville, her loving extended family Jim and Barb Fannon, Nancy and Louis Peco, Carol Clark and Patti and Jim Rooney; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Carol was a talented organist, loved classical music, sewing, making Christmas decorations for family and friends, journaling and reading. She was an avid gardener and loved nature, which was beautifully expressed on their land at their home in Penn Yan. Carol and Ron offered warm and gracious hospitality. A visit would be a wonderful experience of a beautiful environment, delicious home cooking and canning and special memories. Carol’s smile lit up the room reflecting her warm and generous spirit. Her was small but mighty and she passionately loved her family.

The last many years, Carol suffered from dementia but this never defined her.

The family is grateful to the staff of the Wayne County Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care given to Carol.

The love and memories that Carol blessed us with will forever be in our hearts.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (February 11) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass for Carol will be held on Saturday (February 12), 10 AM at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513. Carol will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carol may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Carol’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.