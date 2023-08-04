Fantauzzi, Rosario “Saro” 

NEWARK: Rosario “Saro” Fantauzzi, 82, passed away on August 2, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, August 8th at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. Newark, NY. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery.

Saro was born on October 6, 1940, the son of the late Ramon and Margarita Ramos Fantauzzi. He came to NY from Puerto Rico in 1962. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He was an organizer and liaison for the Spanish speaking community at St. Michael Church. He worked at Hallagan Furniture for over 40 years.

Mr. Fantauzzi is survived by his wife Carmen; two daughters Carmen S. and Daisy Fantauzzi; a son Marco (Sarah) Fantauzzi; four grandchildren Aidan and Adam Ruffalo, Carlos and Maya Fantauzzi; several brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com