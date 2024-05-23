Powered by Dark Sky
May 24th 2024, Friday
×
Farabell, Esther Pauline

by WayneTimes.com
May 23, 2024

November 14, 1944 – May 21, 2024

MURRELLS INLET SC; CLYDE: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Farabell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend. Esther passed away, at the age of 79, peacefully at home in Murrells Inlet SC, surrounded by her family.

Esther was born November 14,1944 in Lyons, NY to parents George and Greta Barnes, both deceased. She is preceded in death by daughter Tina Cerino. She is survived by her loving husband Ron of 37 years, daughters Paula (Scoot) Morehouse of Bonners Ferry, ID and Serena (Crock) Farabell of North Rose, NY; Sons Heath (Joy) Farabell of North Port, FL and Ron Farabell of Savannah, NY; four grandchildren (Alex, Sara, Jack, Mason) and three great grandchildren.

Esther retired from Clyde Savannah Central School after a 34 year career. Esther and Ron ran the Clyde Caboose and catering cart in Clyde, NY for 21 years. She spent the first 12 years of retirement traveling the country in their motorhome with a Harley on the back and a Corvette in the trailer, meeting many wonderful friends throughout the years.

Esther and Ron were active members of the Blue Knights Police Motorcycle Club, Chapter 17 out of Rochester, NY. They were also members of the Rochester Corvette Club and the Florida Touch of Glass Corvette Club. She is a devoted member of the Coastal Life Community Church. She loved to garden, needle point, travel and playing marbles and cards with very dear friends. 

She loved living in the Murrells Inlet community and enjoyed the golf cart trips to the beach to watch the sunrise.

Local Weather

