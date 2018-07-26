Farnand, Robert P. “Bob”

ONTARIO: Died on July 22, 2018 at age 74. Predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Margaret Farnand, and his brother, Daniel. Survived by his loving wife Ruth; her children, Jimmy, Brenda, Wayne, Jerry (Diana), Scott, and Steve LaPlant; siblings, Leo Farnand, Gerry (Lise) Farnand, Anne Farnand, Diane (Gale) Howell, and Sheila (Jim) Hake; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends may call from 3-7 pm on Friday (July 27) at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday (July 28) at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Masses may be offered in his memory. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo or order flowers.