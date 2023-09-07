Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 8th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Farnsworth, Barbara Garnsey

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2023

NEWARK: Barbara  Garnsey Farnsworth, 89, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, our mom went to meet her beloved husband Duane, who passed away on June 7, 2012,

A private graveside service was held at the Port Gibson Cemetery.  

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Port Gibson Fire Department, 2939 Greig St., Port Gibson, NY 14537.

Barbara was born in Newark on December 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Burdette and Helen Gilfis Garnsey.  She Was a graduate of Palmyra High School.  She retired from Ontario County where she was Director of the Child Support Unit.

Mrs. Farnsworth is survived by two daughters Cheryl (Joseph Jr.) DeLuca and Karen (Fred) Farnsworth-Cassin; Three grandchildren Jason Blankenberg, Hilliary (Troy) VanHout, Jessica (Frank) Barner; eight great grandchildren Patrick Blankenberg, Kelsi VanHout, Kalyn VanHout, Jessie Mae Serace, Pauli-David Serace, Abby Barner, Ember Barner, Penelope Barner.  She was predeceased by her husband Duane in 2012; her parents, a son-in-law David Hawe; a sister Beverly Gullo, sister-in-law Hazel Hardison, brother-in-law Wesley Farnsworth.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeJohn, David Paul

CLYDE: David Paul DeJohn passed into eternal glory on September 6th, 2023, at the age of 60.  Friends may call on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 12th at St. John’s Catholic Church […]

Read More
Clark, Sue A. 

MARION: Entered into rest on September 5, 2023 at the age of 71. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert & Erma Clark; brother, Skip Clark; brother-in-law, Donald Hendricks;.Survived by her children, Daniel VanOoyen, Laurie (Sean) Friedo; granddaughter, Hanna Friedo; siblings, Richard (Barbara) Clark, Sandy Hendricks, and Lori (Jerry) Hares; sister-in-law, Linda Clark; several aunts, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square