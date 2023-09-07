Farnsworth, Barbara Garnsey

NEWARK: Barbara Garnsey Farnsworth, 89, died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, our mom went to meet her beloved husband Duane, who passed away on June 7, 2012,

A private graveside service was held at the Port Gibson Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Port Gibson Fire Department, 2939 Greig St., Port Gibson, NY 14537.

Barbara was born in Newark on December 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Burdette and Helen Gilfis Garnsey. She Was a graduate of Palmyra High School. She retired from Ontario County where she was Director of the Child Support Unit.

Mrs. Farnsworth is survived by two daughters Cheryl (Joseph Jr.) DeLuca and Karen (Fred) Farnsworth-Cassin; Three grandchildren Jason Blankenberg, Hilliary (Troy) VanHout, Jessica (Frank) Barner; eight great grandchildren Patrick Blankenberg, Kelsi VanHout, Kalyn VanHout, Jessie Mae Serace, Pauli-David Serace, Abby Barner, Ember Barner, Penelope Barner. She was predeceased by her husband Duane in 2012; her parents, a son-in-law David Hawe; a sister Beverly Gullo, sister-in-law Hazel Hardison, brother-in-law Wesley Farnsworth.

