Farruggia, Patricia A.

SODUS: Age 73, born March 6, 1949, to Donald & Betty (Lamb) Lowley in Sodus New York, passed May 8, 2022, in Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Pat was a 1967 graduate of Sodus Central and began her working career at Sarah Coventry in Newark, NY. She was also employed by General Dynamics of Rochester and most recently by Dynalec Corporation of Sodus.

Pat enjoyed knitting, crafting and flea market sales. She was a previous member of STAC and enjoyed being with people. Holiday decorations were a must for Pat who loved to display them year-round.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Frank Farruggia; parents, Donald and Betty Lowley; and two brothers, Alfred and Robert. She is survived by her sister, Joan Lowley of Sodus and her brother/sister-in-law, Mark & Diane Lowley of Marion, NY and several cousins.

There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.