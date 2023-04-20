Favreau, Robert A.  

LYONS: Robert A. Favreau, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 12-2 PM on SATURDAY, April 22, 2023 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, New York. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Robert was born in Plattsburgh, NY, on June 17, 1951 the son of the late Emery and Bertha Jarvis Favreau. He retired a from Garlock in Palmyra after many years as a Calender Operator.

He is survived by his wife Waneta Queor Favreau; a son Brandon Ward; a step daughter Stacey Belile of Lyons; four step sons David Gardner of Massena, Allen (Kerry Watkins) Gardner of Lyons, Shawn Belile of Newark, Thomas Belile of Lyons; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters Linda Malson, Joanne (Dennis) Jones, Carol (Timothy) Villnave; four sister-in-laws Linda(Larry) Gonyou,Darlana (Roy) Keck, Darlene Favrearu and Kathy Favreau; a brother-in-law Bernie (Pam) Queor; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Harold and Clarence Favreau.

