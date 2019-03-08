Feiock, Blanche E.

LYONS: Age 102, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Blanche was born October 22, 1916 in Newark, a daughter to the late Isaac and Lillian Mesley Havert. She was employed at C.H. Stuart in Newark, retiring in 1977 and attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Henrietta. Predeceased by her husband, Leslie L. Feiock in 1997, and daughter, Linda Klafehn in 2018. Blanche is survived by her daughter, Gail A. Feiock of Marion; 5 grandchildren, Mark Atwood, Chris Atwood, Laurie Bushey, Michelle Castelli and Pamela Huber; 6 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Robert, Madelyn, Timothy “Jake”, Angelina and Isabella; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Jenisa and Grayson, son-in-law, Robert Klafehn; several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service in the spring at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 3825 E. Henrietta Rd. Henrietta, NY 14467 in Blanche’s memory. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons keysorfuneralhomes.com