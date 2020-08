NEWARK: Adrian “Ed” Fenyn, 81, passed away on July 8, 2020) A private family service is being held at 2 PM on Friday, August 14th at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend a 3 PM, graveside ceremony at the Newark Cemetery (North Main Street). Please use mask and distanting. In memory of Ed, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Donations can be made online at www.diabetes.org or by mail to P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com