Fenyn, Adrian “Ed” 

NEWARK: Adrian “Ed” Fenyn, 81, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years Mary Jo (Severson) Fenyn and daughter Valerie Fenyn; his grandchildren, Alexander and Gabriella Bussani; his sisters Jane Jeszenka and Jeanette (Marvin) Gage; many nephews and nieces. Ed was predeceased by his parents, a son Brent and daughter Tracy Fenyn Bussani; a brother Hendrik “Hank”. Ed was born on October 21, 1938, the son of Adrian and Wilhelmina VanDenHeuvel Fenyn and raised in Breskens, Holland until 1951, when his family relocated to Newark. He was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School. After graduating from R.I.T., Ed worked for Pfaudler corporation as a finance executive for more than 30 years. In retirement, he served as the Treasurer of the Newark Elks Club. Friends of Ed remember his sense of humor, love of sports and his great big smile. A private family service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 14th at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend a 3 PM, graveside ceremony at the Newark Cemetery (North Main Street). In memory of Ed, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Donations can be made online at www.diabetes.org or by mail to P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com