Obituaries
Fenyn, Adrian “Ed”
NEWARK: Adrian “Ed” Fenyn, 81, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years Mary Jo (Severson) Fenyn and daughter Valerie Fenyn; his grandchildren, Alexander and Gabriella Bussani; his sisters Jane Jeszenka and Jeanette (Marvin) Gage; many nephews and nieces. Ed was predeceased by his parents, a son Brent and daughter Tracy Fenyn Bussani; a brother Hendrik “Hank”. Ed was born on October 21, 1938, the son of Adrian and Wilhelmina VanDenHeuvel Fenyn and raised in Breskens, Holland until 1951, when his family relocated to Newark. He was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School. After graduating from R.I.T., Ed worked for Pfaudler corporation as a finance executive for more than 30 years. In retirement, he served as the Treasurer of the Newark Elks Club. Friends of Ed remember his sense of humor, love of sports and his great big smile. A private family service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 14th at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend a 3 PM, graveside ceremony at the Newark Cemetery (North Main Street). In memory of Ed, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Donations can be made online at www.diabetes.org or by mail to P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
3rd Annual “EqWine” Ride hits the Trails at Cracker Box Palace
On July 25th up to 60 riders will embark upon a FUN and FESTIVE trail ride through the beautiful grounds...
County’s Annual Youth Fishing Derby celebrates 22nd year
LYONS, NY – In its 22nd year, the Wayne County Youth Fishing Derby has registered over 100 youth anglers thus...
Celestin awarded Ecumenical Faith Award
The Inter Church Council of Lyons has awarded the Ecumenical Faith Gift of $500.00 to Mary M. Celestin of Lyons....
Recent Obituaries
Rosario, Nanette L.
PALMYRA: Nanette died suddenly on July 4, 2020 at age 57. She was predeceased by her parents, Johnny B. Willis...
McCall, Sr., Fred R.
ONTARIO: Of Slocum Road, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in his home on Monday, July 13, surrounded...