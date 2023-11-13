Fera Sr., Paul E. 

PHELPS: Paul E. Fera Sr., 89, passed away on November 12, 2023, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by his family

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, November 17, 2023, at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to: St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105.

Paul was born in Geneva, NY, on August 11, 1934, the son of the late Louis and Catherine Tocco Fera. He served his country in the U.S. Army. In his earlier years he worked for Consolidated Pipelines installing pipelines across New York State. He went on to work construction for DiCampli Construction in Geneva. For many years he owned and operated the Bridge Tavern in Lyons. He had been a member of the Sons of Italy in Geneva.

Mr. Fera is survived by his wife Angela; three sons Louis (Betsy) Fera, Paul (Michele) Fera, David (Michelle Ferris) Fera; eight grandchildren Megan Fera, John Fera, Michael Fera, Jayson Clark, Amanda Percey, Derick Fera, Nicholas Fera and Kayden Fera; Four great grandchildren Kamden, Kinsely, Aydrean and Brandon; a sister Nancy Steveskey. He was predeceased by two sisters Mary Emens and Josephine House.

