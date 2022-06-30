Ferguson, Kenneth Walter

PALM BAY, FL/ FORMERLY SODUS POINT, NY; Entered into rest at Palm Bay Hospital on May 31, 2022. He was born in Wolcott, NY, son of the late Kenneth Earl Ferguson and Leola (Block) Ferguson. Kenneth enlisted in the US Army at age 17, served two tours in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service. Kenneth owned and operated a commercial truck throughout the rest of his work life. From 1984 through 1994 he was the proprietor for the Franklin House in Sodus Point were he was loved and respected by the community, friends, and patrons. After moving to Florida, Kenneth spent much of his free time volunteering at Nursing Homes, was a member of the volunteer Coast Guard, and a member of Palm Bay volunteer Police Patrol.

Left behind in sorrow are his wife, Nina, son, Kenneth and wife Nancy, daughter, Jean and husband Ray, stepchildren, Terry White and husband Perry, Eugene and wife Tammy, Bill and wife Kathy. Grandchildren, Julie, Lindsey, Alex, Andreas, Matthew, Tyler, Step-grandchildren Steven, Christie, and Benji. Numerous nieces and nephews in addition to extended family, friends, and neighbors.

Kenneth will be laid to rest with highest honors at Arlington Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Ferguson family.